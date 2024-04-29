Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chaos is set to hit one of the UK’s busiest airports this week as hundreds of Border Force officers will launch a four-day strike. The strike begins today (Monday 29 April) at Heathrow Airport from 5am and will continue until 7am on Friday (3 May) due to a dispute over working conditions.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said more than 300 of its members, based at Heathrow’s terminals two, three, four and five, will walk out. It added that action is being taken to protest against plans to introduce new rosters that they claim would see around 250 of them forced out of their jobs at passport control.

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “It’s disappointing that despite talks last week, the Home Office is not prepared to grant any flexibility to their new roster. None of our dedicated and highly-experienced members in the Border Force want to take strike action but the way they’ve been treated by their employer leaves them with no option.”

Over 300 Border Force officers at Heathrow Airport have launched a four-day strike over working conditions. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are disappointed with the union’s decision to strike but remain open to discussing a resolution with the PCS. The changes we are implementing will bring the working arrangements for Border Force Heathrow staff in line with the way staff work at all other major ports, provide them with more certainty on working patterns and improve the service to the travelling public. We have robust plans in place to minimise disruption where possible, but we urge passengers to check the latest advice from operators before they travel.”