More than 34 million passengers are expected to pass through UK passport control over the coming months

Children aged 10 and over will be able to use eGates across UK air and rail ports this summer in a bid to ease lengthy queues.

The change is expected to benefit thousands of families heading on getaways, with more than 40,000 extra children set to head through the quick passport scanners rather than queueing to see a border official.

The expansion of the eGate service to 10 and 11-year-olds comes following successful trials across major UK airports, including Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted over spring.

The national rollout to this age group will come into effect from Monday 24 July across 15 air and rail ports that currently have 293 eGates, the government said.

It comes as passenger volumes are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels for the first time this summer, with Border Force predicting more than 34 million air arrivals through UK passport control over the coming months,

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said: “From next week, families with children over the age of 10 will be able to benefit from quicker entry into the UK using eGates. This national rollout will make travelling easier for passengers and strengthens the security of the UK border.

“The UK processes more passengers through eGates than any other country – and today’s announcement ensures we remain at the forefront of technology.”

Alongside increasing eGate capacity, the government said it is introducing an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme later this year and continuing to expand eVisas to improve the customer experience at the border.

Miguel Leitmann, CEO of supplier Vision Box CEO, added: “Vision Box is very proud to have supplied the technology that has enabled the UK Home Office and Border Force to lead the market, in what is widely regarded as the global reference for Automated Border Control.

“With more passengers using ePassport gates in the UK than in any country in the world, we have been delighted to see the passenger usage rise year-on-year over the last 10 years. We have worked together with Border Force to facilitate the secure and seamless entry into the UK, reducing queues for more than 70 million passengers per year.”

The summer holidays got off to a busy start over the weekend with travellers hit by traffic delays and rail strikes as many schools across England broke up.

The Port of Dover said it was taking about 40 minutes for departing passengers to pass through border checks, having been 90 minutes earlier on Saturday. It said traffic was moving “according to plan” at the English Channel port in Kent, with more than 31,000 passengers setting sail for France by early evening.

On the railways, thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) disrupted services, leaving some areas with no trains all day, as the dispute over pay, jobs and conditions remained deadlocked after more than a year of industrial action.

An overtime ban by the drivers’ union Aslef also hit services on Saturday, resulting in a reduced schedule at 14 train companies. Passengers were urged to plan their journeys in advance and to check with train operators before travelling.

