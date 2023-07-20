Members of the RMT union will walkout this week as Aslef drivers ban working overtime

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walkout on Thursday 20, Saturday 22 and Saturday 29 July, while drivers in Aslef are banned from working overtime this week.

RMT members involved in the strikes include station staff, train managers and catering staff, with 14 train companies affected by the walkouts.

Train passengers are being warned of disruption to services due to fresh rail strikes (Photo: Getty Images)

The strikes will see wide variations of services across the country with trains due to start later and finish much earlier than usual.

Passengers are being warned that only around half of train services will run in some areas, while others will have no services operating at all.

Evening services on some lines are also likely to be affected on the days before each strike and on the mornings following the action.

TransPennine Express (TPE) is urging customers to plan journeys in advance and only travel if essential as “only a very small number of TPE services will be in operation”.

Kathryn O’Brien, customer service and operations director for TPE, said: “The further strike action planned from RMT will once again, cause severe disruption to our services, as well as those across the country.

“Anyone planning on travelling on these days should only do so if their journey is absolutely essential. If you do travel, the trains we are able to run are likely to be extremely busy and anyone planning on travelling should allow additional time and check carefully before they travel.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the strikes would show the country “just how important railway staff are to the running of the rail industry”.

He said: “My team of negotiators and I are available 24/7 for talks with the train operating companies and government. Yet quite incredibly neither party has made any attempt whatsoever to arrange any meetings or put forward a decent offer that can help us reach a negotiated solution.

“The government continues to shackle the companies and will not allow them to put forward a package that can settle this dispute.”

Meanwhile, general secretary Mick Whelan said the union wants to resolve the ongoing dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, adding that “train drivers don’t want to be inconveniencing the public”.

He said: “We have given the government and rail operators plenty of opportunities to come to the table but it remains clear that they do not want a resolution.

“Our members, the drivers who keep the railway running day in, day out, will not accept the government’s attempts to force our industry into decline.

“Rail travel is a vital part of the fight against climate change. Rail connectivity is essential to the country’s economy. It’s time for a fair deal and a resolution so we can grow our railway and improve it for the future.”

A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said: ”The upcoming rail strikes called by the RMT union and the overtime ban by Aslef will undoubtedly cause some disruption, affecting not only the daily commute of our passengers but also disrupting the plans of families during the summer holidays.

“This will lead to disappointment, frustration, and financial strain for tens of thousands of people. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and understand the impact on individuals and businesses.

“While we are doing all we can to keep trains running, unfortunately there will be reduced services between Monday July 17 and Saturday July 29, so our advice is to check before you travel.

“Passengers with Advance tickets can be refunded fee-free if the train that the ticket is booked for is cancelled, delayed or rescheduled.”

Passengers are also being warned to expect disruption to London Underground services next week due to strikes by the RMT and Aslef in a separate dispute over jobs, pensions and conditions.