The action is expected to impact passengers travelling to the first week of Wimbledon

Rail passengers are being warned to brace for disruption across the UK this week as train drivers refuse to work overtime for six days.

Aslef last month announced that its members would withdraw non-contractual overtime - known as rest-day working - with 16 of the country’s 35 rail operators from Monday 3 July to Saturday 8 July.

The action will affect the fifteen train companies based in England and is expected to impact visitors to the first week of the Wimbledon tennis tournament. Many train firms will reduce their service levels amid the ongoing pay dispute, with passengers advised to check journeys before they travel.

Rail passengers are being warned to brace for disruption across the UK this week (Photo: Getty Images)

The companies affected by the action include:

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country

East Midlands Railway

Greater Anglia

GWR

GTR Great Northern Thameslink

Island Line

LNER

Northern Trains

Southeastern

Southern/Gatwick Express

South Western Railway main line

SWR depot drivers

TransPennine Express

West Midlands Trains

It is understood that there have been no negotiations between the union and the rail operators since the action was announced on 19 June. The dispute by train drivers centres around union members accepting an 8% pay deal over two years, dependent on reforms, and bringing drivers’ average pay to £65,000 - an offer that has already been rejected by Aslef.

The union argues that staff should not have to sacrifice working conditions in return for a below inflation wage increase. Last month Aslef members at 10 operators backed further strike action, which could see members walkout for another six months if no agreement is reached.

Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said last month: “Once again, we find ourselves with no alternative but to take this action. We have continually come to the negotiating table in good faith, seeking to resolve this dispute.

“Sadly, it is clear from the actions of both the train operating companies and the Government that they do not want an end to the dispute. Their goals appear to be to continue industrial strife and to do down our industry.

“We don’t want to inconvenience the public. We just want to see our members paid fairly during a cost-of-living crisis when inflation is running at above 10%, and to not see our terms and conditions taken away. It’s time for the government and the companies to think again and look for a resolution.”

A spokesman for the Rail Delivery Group responded: “Aslef’s leadership continues to disrupt customers’ travel plans. They rejected a fair and affordable offer without putting it to their members which would take average driver base salaries for a basic salary for a four-day week without overtime from £60,000 to nearly £65,000 by the end of 2023 pay awards.

“Train companies will work hard to minimise the impact of the overtime ban but the impact of Aslef’s action will vary across the 16 train operators and customers are advised to check their travel plans before setting off.

