Over 1,000 cyclists have died on Britain’s roads over the last decade - and 5 Live presenter Dan Walker says he’s glad he’s not among them following a crash this week.

Dan Walker is among the over 18,000 cyclists injured on Britain’s roads each year (Image: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg)

Former BBC presenter Dan Walker has urged cyclists to wear a helmet after being left “battered and bruised” when he collided with a car while riding his bike on Monday (20 February).

The popular presenter is among tens of thousands of cyclists to be injured on Britain’s roads over the last decade, according to Department for Transport figures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Walker, who currently hosts 5 News on Channel 5 after leaving Football Focus and BBC Breakfast, posted on social media that he was “glad to be alive” following the collision, sharing a picture of his bloodied face.

“The helmet I was wearing saved my life today so - if you’re on a bike - get one on your head,” he told his Twitter followers. “Smashed my watch and phone, ruined my trousers, my bike is a mess but I’m still here.”

So just how safe are Britain’s roads for cyclists, how many are killed each year, and how often are bikes involved in collisions with other vehicles or pedestrians? We have analysed the latest official data to bring you all you need to know.

How many cyclists have been injured or killed on Britain’s roads?

Between 2012 and 2021, 1,094 cyclists were killed in road traffic accidents across Great Britain, according to Department for Transport (DfT) figures – an annual average of 109 deaths. Northern Ireland is not included in the figures.

There had been a 41% rise in fatalities during 2020, with deaths up from 100 to 141 year-on-year. The total fell back to 111 in 2021, although this was still the highest recorded since 2014, excluding 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cyclist death timeline https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/12835589/

Loading....

However after taking account of the volume of cycle journeys undertaken (based on DfT estimates), cyclists appear to be becoming safer. In 2021 there were 26 deaths per billion miles cycled, down by 26% compared to 2012 when there were 35.

A further estimated 45,260 cyclists were reported to have been seriously injured over the 10-year period, with the total increasing by 0.4% year-on-year in 2021, from 4,335 to 4,353.

Overall, there have been 182,640 casualties reported among cyclists since 2012 – an average of 18,260 per year.

Loading....

Advertisement

Advertisement

How often are cyclists hit by drivers?

Since 2012, 931 cyclists have been killed in road traffic accidents involving another vehicle, while a further 163 died from accidents involving no other vehicle. Cars were the most common type of vehicle involved in incidents that resulted in a cyclist’s death, with 587 cases.

This was followed by heavy goods vehicles, which were involved in 180, and then light goods vehicles, which were involved in 92. In the case of 108 cyclists’ deaths, more than one type of vehicle had collided with them or otherwise been involved in the accident.

Loading....

How many cyclists are killed in collisions with pedestrians?

DfT figures show that around three (3.3) pedestrians have been killed after being hit by bicycles every year on average in Britain between 2012 and 2021, with a total of 33 fatalities recorded. A further 1,377 were estimated to have been seriously injured during that time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Loading....

The data however does not specify whether an accident was the cyclist’s fault.

A freedom of information request submitted by NationalWorld has found there were 16 pedestrian deaths recorded in road collisions involving cyclists between 2013 and 2021 where the pedestrian failing to look properly was cited by police as a contributory factor. The pedestrians may not have all died after being hit by a bicycle, as more than one vehicle can be involved in a collision.

Five cyclists were killed in these circumstances during the same period, while 1,436 have been injured.

The same data showed that of the 33 pedestrians that died after being hit by a bicycle, in at least two cases a third vehicle had been involved.

Advertisement

Advertisement