Huge vehicle fire on A38 in Devon causes long delays near Plympton and Efford
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
National Highways said that traffic came to a stop in both directions between B3416 (Plympton) and the A374 (Efford) at around 7.23am after a crane caught fire. Emergency service were called to the scene, including Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service and South West Ambulance Service.
The fire took place on the westbound carriageway, but the decision was taken to also close the eastbound carriageway due to smoke from the fire. National Highways said in a traffic update: “With Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service still working to control the fire, the decision was made to close the westbound carriageway at 07:58. Traffic on the eastbound carriageway was also released with lanes 2 and 3 (of 3) remaining closed for safety due to smoke. Traffic caught within the closure is being slowly released in lane 1 (of 3) past the scene.”
There are warning of delays of up to 60 minutes for drivers, with three miles of congestion on approach. A diversion route is in place, which directs driver to leave the A38 at Deep Lane, turning onto B3146 and then onto Marsh Mils junction where you can re-join the A38.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.