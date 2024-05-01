Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A remote volcano in Indonesia has erupted forcing more than half a dozen airports to close. According to officials the ash is spreading as far as Malaysia and authorities are rushing to evacuate thousands of people due to fears of a tsunami.

Mount Ruang erupted three times yesterday (April 30) spewing more than 5km (three miles) into the sky. Authorities were forced to issue evacuation orders for 12,000 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A rescue ship and a warship were dispatched to help move thousands from neighbouring Tagulandang island north to Siau island. The country’s meteorological agency, BMKG, shared a map this morning (May 1) showing volcanic ash had reached as far as eastern Malaysia on Borneo island, which Malaysia shares with Indonesia and Brunei.

Mount Ruang volcano in Indonesia has erupted forcing several airports to close and prompting authorities to evacuate thousands as fears of a tsunami mount. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

Seven airports have been forced to close including the biggest in the provincial capital Manado and the city of Gorontalo, according to a notice from state-run air traffic control provider AirNav Indonesia. Malaysia Airlines said the ash led to the cancellation of some flights to and from airports in the Borneo states of Sabah and Sarawak, with travel dependent on the weather conditions.