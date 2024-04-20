Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 2,100 people have been evacuated from areas near an erupting volcano on Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island due to the hazards posed by ash, falling rocks, hot volcanic clouds, and the potential for a tsunami.

The Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation in Indonesia has recorded at least three eruptions since Friday afternoon, with the highest eruption column reaching 1,200 meters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The international airport in Manado City, located less than 60 miles from the erupting Mount Ruang, remains temporarily closed due to volcanic ash in the air.

Satellite images from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency show that the ash has spread west, northwest, northeast, and southeast, affecting Manado and North Minahasa, according to Indonesia’s Transportation Ministry.

Ambar Suryoko, head of the regional airport authority, stated, “We are continuing to monitor the situation at Mount Ruang and coordinating with relevant stakeholders to anticipate necessary actions for ensuring flight safety, security, and comfort.”

Over 11,000 people have been instructed to evacuate their homes in the affected area. A joint team from local authorities has been searching nearby villages and evacuating residents to safer areas by boat.

The volcano is located on Ruang Island in North Sulawesi, Indonesia. Ruang Island is part of the Sangihe Islands archipelago, situated approximately 60 miles north-northeast of Manado, the capital of North Sulawesi province (Credit: Google Maps)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is concern that a portion of the volcano could collapse into the sea and trigger a tsunami, as happened during an eruption in 1871.

Mount Ruang experienced at least five significant eruptions on Wednesday, prompting the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation to issue its highest level of alert. People have been advised to stay at least 3.7 miles away from the 725-meter mountain.

The agency observed white smoke rising from the main crater with moderate to thick intensity on Friday.