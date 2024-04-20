Thousands evacuated after volcanic eruption on Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island, posing tsunami warning
and live on Freeview channel 276
More than 2,100 people have been evacuated from areas near an erupting volcano on Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island due to the hazards posed by ash, falling rocks, hot volcanic clouds, and the potential for a tsunami.
The Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation in Indonesia has recorded at least three eruptions since Friday afternoon, with the highest eruption column reaching 1,200 meters.
The international airport in Manado City, located less than 60 miles from the erupting Mount Ruang, remains temporarily closed due to volcanic ash in the air.
Satellite images from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency show that the ash has spread west, northwest, northeast, and southeast, affecting Manado and North Minahasa, according to Indonesia’s Transportation Ministry.
Ambar Suryoko, head of the regional airport authority, stated, “We are continuing to monitor the situation at Mount Ruang and coordinating with relevant stakeholders to anticipate necessary actions for ensuring flight safety, security, and comfort.”
Over 11,000 people have been instructed to evacuate their homes in the affected area. A joint team from local authorities has been searching nearby villages and evacuating residents to safer areas by boat.
There is concern that a portion of the volcano could collapse into the sea and trigger a tsunami, as happened during an eruption in 1871.
Mount Ruang experienced at least five significant eruptions on Wednesday, prompting the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation to issue its highest level of alert. People have been advised to stay at least 3.7 miles away from the 725-meter mountain.
The agency observed white smoke rising from the main crater with moderate to thick intensity on Friday.
East of the volcano, Tagulandang Island could face danger if a collapse occurs. Its residents have been among those evacuated, with plans to relocate them to Manado, a six-hour boat journey.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.