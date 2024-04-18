Jet2holidays has become the first UK tour operator signing a pledge to “preserve” the “nature, values and beauty” of popular holiday destination Majorca. (Photo: Getty Images)

Jet2holidays has become the first UK tour operator pledging to “make a positive impact” and “preserve the nature, values and beauty” of a popular holiday destination. The airline has signed Majorca’s Responsible Tourism pledge to promote and encourage sustainable tourism on the island.

The pledge contains eight key points to ensure the long-term prosperity of the island for visitors and residents. The pledge addresses key areas such as appreciating and protecting nature, respecting local communities, making a positive impact, buying locally, and reusing, reducing and recycling.

Many of these areas align with Jet2holidays’ recently launched hotel sustainability labelling scheme, which enables customers and independent travel agents to easily find and choose from a collection of certified sustainable hotels which meet Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) Recognised standards. This scheme currently featuring almost 60 hotels across Majorca and the collection of hotels can be found at www.jet2holidays.com/sustainable-hotels.

Customers and independent travel agents visiting this page or seeing the label will know that the hotels featured meet GSTC-Recognised standards, meaning that they can choose the holiday that is right for them. These standards are closely aligned to many areas in the Majorca Pledge for Responsible Tourism as they are based on actions around sustainable hotel management, social and economic support of the local community, promoting positive cultural impacts and environmental protection.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2holidays said: “As well as enjoying their well-deserved holidays on the beautiful island of Majorca, we know that customers take sustainability and responsible tourism very seriously. As a responsible airline and tour operator, we have taken a number of tangible steps on our journey to reach our sustainability targets, such as launching a Certified Sustainable Hotels labelling scheme. This means customers can choose from over 900 hotels, 60 of them in Majorca, knowing they are choosing a holiday that is right for them.”