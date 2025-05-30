Is the M62 closed? Latest updates after serious crash shuts motorway - police appealing for witnesses as motorcyclist fighting for life
The crash, on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 just before Junction 23, happened yesterday (May 29) shortly before 6pm. Drivers took to social media to say they were stuck on the motorway for hours.
One user wrote on X: “Can’t wait to tell everyone in my life i was stuck on the M62 for 7 hours”. Another said: “So I have been stuck in my car on the #M62 for *4hrs* now. Just documenting this in case the weather turns and I freeze to death. Ps, can we have better trains from Hull to Liverpool please, as I would take trains if quicker.”
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses. The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury collision on the M62 motorway yesterday (Thursday).
“It happened on the eastbound carriageway, just before the Junction 23 exit slip road at about 5.41pm and involved eight vehicles. A motorbike rider was taken to hospital with what are described as life-threatening injuries. The 51-year-old man is said to be in a critical condition today (Friday).”
It adds: “Enquiries into the collision, which led to the carriageway being closed until around 1am today, are continuing and officers at the Roads Policing Unit are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed it, or anyone who may have footage to assist this investigation. The Unit can be contacted on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The reference to quote is 13250302116.”
