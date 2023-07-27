The airline is continuing to run repatriation flights from Rhodes to evacuate holidaymakers

Jet2 has issued an update to UK holidaymakers due to travel to Greece over the coming weeks as wildfires continue to burn in Rhodes and Corfu.

Thousands of Britons have been rescued from fire-ravaged parts of the island, while many face having their summer trips cancelled.

The UK Foreign Office has estimated that as many as 10,000 Brits are in Rhodes, with 30,000 due to head there in the next few weeks, according to The Times.

Jet2 has issued an update for customers due to travel to Rhodes from next week (Photo: Adobe)

As yet, the government is not currently advising against travelling to Greece, but recommends that holidaymakers due to travel to a part of the country that might be affected by wildfires to contact their travel operator, or accommodation provider, before travelling to check it is not currently impacted.

It is also advised that anyone going to Greece has “appropriate insurance” which should “cover your itinerary, planned activities and expenses in an emergency”.

Repatriation flights have been landing in the UK throughout the week after rescuing holidaymakers in Rhodes who had been sleeping in schools, sports centres and airports.

Jet2 said it has operated 20 flights to the UK from Rhodes so far and is continuing to fly aircraft to the island to bring customers back on their scheduled flights, as well as any additional Jet2 customers who wish to return home.

The airline has confirmed that all flights and holidays to Rhodes remain cancelled up to and including Sunday 30 July. Any customers affected by the cancellations should have already been contacted with regard to their refund and rebooking options.

A blaze rages outside the village of Vati in Greece (Photo: Getty Images)

Jet2 has now issued an important update for customers due to travel to Rhodes from Monday 31 July onwards.

The holiday firm said its customer service and risk and safety experts have been conducting “rigorous and detailed assessments” of hotels and villas in fire-affected areas of Rhodes “to understand what the holiday experience is like across the island”. As a result, visits to some resorts in Rhodes have been cancelled.

Any customers due to travel to the north of Rhodes from 31 July onwards will be unaffected, as all Jet2 hotels, villas and resorts in their area are operating as normal. This includes resorts in the following areas:

Afandou

Faliraki

Ialyssos

Ixia

Kalithea

Kolymbia

Kremasti

Pastida

Rhodes Town

Theologos

Additionally, resorts in Lardos, Lindos, Kalathos and Pefkos will also be operating as normal, meaning customers travelling to these areas from 31 July onwards will also be unaffected.

Unfortunately, following visits to Gennadi, Kiotari and Lachania, Jet2 has taken the decision to cancel all holidays to these resorts up to and including 13 August.

Any customers affected by the cancellations will be contacted by Jet2 with information on how to arrange an alternative holiday, or cancel with a full refund which the firm said will be “processed quickly”.

Jet2 said: “It is very clear how much people want to go on their well-deserved holidays, as the number of people rebooking holidays for this summer is hugely encouraging. We thank every single customer for their patience, understanding and loyalty.”