M1 closure: collision involving three lorries closes motorway near Leicester during early morning rush-hour
Traffic is being turned around on the M1, with the road expected to be closed throughout the morning
The M1 has been brought to a standstill this morning after a crash involving three lorries.
The motorway is closed in both directions between junction 21A Leicester and junction 22 Markfield. National Highways said that the collision and subsequent tailbacks have meant that traffic caught within the areas of the southbound lane which have now been closed have been turned around.
Emergency services are in attendance at the site of the crash. National Highways said: "At around 05:30 this morning Leicestershire Police and National Highways Traffic Officers responded to a multi-vehicle collision involving three heavy goods vehicles which resulted in one of the vehicles coming to land on its side."
The road is expected to be clear by around 9.15am. Normal traffic conditions are expected to resume shortly after.
