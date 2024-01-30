The M1 has been brought to a standstill after an early morning collision (Credit: motorwaycameras.co.uk/Highways England)

The M1 has been brought to a standstill this morning after a crash involving three lorries.

The motorway is closed in both directions between junction 21A Leicester and junction 22 Markfield. National Highways said that the collision and subsequent tailbacks have meant that traffic caught within the areas of the southbound lane which have now been closed have been turned around.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emergency services are in attendance at the site of the crash. National Highways said: "At around 05:30 this morning Leicestershire Police and National Highways Traffic Officers responded to a multi-vehicle collision involving three heavy goods vehicles which resulted in one of the vehicles coming to land on its side."