M1 delays: drivers face two-hour wait in traffic and nine-mile tailbacks following collision near Leicester
Drivers on the M1 near Leicester are facing massive delays this morning following a multi-vehicle collision.
Those travelling are currently facing delays of up to two hours and tailbacks stretching nine miles after a van and a trailer collided northbound between J21A (Leicestershire) and J22 Leicester earlier this morning. Teams are working to help with recovery, with all lanes bar one closed due to a spillage which occurred as a result of the collision.
National Highways: East Midlands said in an update on X (formerly Twitter) that two of the three lanes remain closed to accommodate the clean-up. Normal traffic conditions are expected to return at around 11am.
