Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Breaking

M1 delays: drivers face two-hour wait in traffic and nine-mile tailbacks following collision near Leicester

A collision between a van and a trailer has caused a spillage on the roads, leading to lanes being closed during the early-morning rush hour
Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick
2 minutes ago
Drivers are facing nine-mile tailbacks and delays of up to two-hours after a multi-vehicle collision in the M1 near Leicester. (Credit: motorwaycameras.co.uk)Drivers are facing nine-mile tailbacks and delays of up to two-hours after a multi-vehicle collision in the M1 near Leicester. (Credit: motorwaycameras.co.uk)
Drivers are facing nine-mile tailbacks and delays of up to two-hours after a multi-vehicle collision in the M1 near Leicester. (Credit: motorwaycameras.co.uk)

Drivers on the M1 near Leicester are facing massive delays this morning following a multi-vehicle collision.

Those travelling are currently facing delays of up to two hours and tailbacks stretching nine miles after a van and a trailer collided northbound between J21A (Leicestershire) and J22 Leicester earlier this morning. Teams are working to help with recovery, with all lanes bar one closed due to a spillage which occurred as a result of the collision.

National Highways: East Midlands said in an update on X (formerly Twitter) that two of the three lanes remain closed to accommodate the clean-up. Normal traffic conditions are expected to return at around 11am.

Related topics:LeicesterLeicestershireDriversTrafficNational Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.