A motorway has been shut after a crash led to 350 litres of diesel being spilled across the carriageway.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision, which saw a lorry overturn, happened on the northbound M1 in Bedfordshire between Junction 10 for Luton and Junction 11 for Dunstable.

An overturned lorry on the M1 which has led to 350 litres of diesel being spilled. | National Highways

Three out of the four lanes are closed, with a delay of about an hour and six miles of queueing traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It'll take some time to clear this incident,” said National Highways.

There are also problems this morning on the M11 in Cambridgeshire, which is closed both ways after a four-vehicle crash, and the M25, which is shut anti-clockwise after a hay lorry caught fire.