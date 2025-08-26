M1 traffic: Overturned lorry spills 350 litres of diesel - hour-long delays and long queues
A motorway has been shut after a crash led to 350 litres of diesel being spilled across the carriageway.
The collision, which saw a lorry overturn, happened on the northbound M1 in Bedfordshire between Junction 10 for Luton and Junction 11 for Dunstable.
Three out of the four lanes are closed, with a delay of about an hour and six miles of queueing traffic.
“It'll take some time to clear this incident,” said National Highways.
There are also problems this morning on the M11 in Cambridgeshire, which is closed both ways after a four-vehicle crash, and the M25, which is shut anti-clockwise after a hay lorry caught fire.