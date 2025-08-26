A major motorway is closed in both directions due to a “serious collision”.

The M11 in Cambridgeshire is closed this morning (Tuesday 26 August). National Highways posted on X: “#M11 both directions between J11 #Duxford and J12 #Cambridge#Cambridgeshire ROAD CLOSED. Due to a serious collision.”

It adds: “Cambridgeshire police are in attendance. If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

The Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service attended the crash on the M11, confirming four cars were involved. A spokesperson told the Express: "We were called just before 4:30am to a road traffic collision on the M11 Northbound between junction 11-12, Hauxton to Grantchester. Crews from Cambridge and Cambourne attended.

"Firefighters arrived to find a collision involving 4 vehicles. One casualty was released from their vehicle by crews and was left in the care of ambulance service colleagues. They arrived back to the stations by around 6am."

Northbound traffic follow the route marked with a hollow circle symbol on local road signs:

Exit at J11 and at the roundabout take the first exit on to the A10

Follow the A10 through Harston, Melbourn to Royston

At the roundabout with the A505 take the third exit

Head west on to the A505 to the next roundabout with the A1198

Take the third exit on to the A1198

Follow the A1189 through Kneesworth and Whaddon Gap

At the roundabout with the A603 take the third exit

Follow the A603 eastbound through New Wimpole and Barton to J12 of the M11

At the first junction roundabout take the first exit to re-join the M11 northbound

Southbound traffic follow the route marked with a hollow square symbol on local road signs:

From M11, J12 exit slip road, go onto Grantchester Road.

Continue on the Grantchester Road, to the Barton Roundabout.

At the Barton Roundabout take the third exit onto A603, Barton Road.

Continue on the A603, through Barton Village and New Wimpole Village to the A603/A1198 Roundabout.

At the roundabout take the first exit onto A1198 south to Royston.

Continue on the A1198 through the village of Kneesworth to the A1198/A505 Royston Bypass Roundabout.

At the roundabout take the first exit onto the A505 east.

Continue on the A505 to the A505/A10 Royston Roundabout.

At the Royston Roundabout diverted traffic can either, take the first exit onto the A10, through Harston and rejoin the M11 at Junction 11, or take the second exit onto the A505 east and rejoin the M11 at Junction 10.