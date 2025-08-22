Watch the moment a driver smashed into a lamppost in Manchester - flipping their car upside down.

Footage shows the moment a driver smashed into a lamppost and flipped their vehicle in Manchester.

A driver and passenger had to be rescued from the upside down, smoking, Kia hatchback after it crashed on Factory Lane on Thursday afternoon.

Abdul Kadar Sarfraz, 25, who owns the garage opposite the crash site, said he thought there had been an explosion when he heard the collision.

The business owner has been left shocked that nobody was seriously injured in the crash, but has warned it is only a matter of time before someone dies.

Driver smashes into lamppost and flips car in Manchester. | Abdul Kadar Sarfraz / SWNS

Mr Sarfraz, who has owned North Manchester MOT Centre for five years, said: “Two of my workers raced out straight away to try and see if people were safe and to pull them to safety.

“There was a bit of smoke coming from the car.

“It was very worrying, because we actually thought someone might have died.

“It was a very serious incident with a car turned over.

“What we’re lucky about is none of the neighbour’s kids were playing out.

“They’re always out in the garden.

“It was literally yesterday I told the mother ‘keep them around the back, because there’s loads of lunatics driving up and down’.

“Luckily they weren’t in the front garden.”

Abdul says two of his customer’s cars will now have to be written off due to the damage.

He said: “The lamppost has been ripped out of the ground, it’s ripped the electric panel out and it’s sent it almost a full house and a half away.

“It’s dragged it with it, and it’s completely crumpled and bent the lamppost.

“Two are most likely to be written off, the extent of the damage is quite severe.”

According to DfT data, there were seven crashes on Factory Lane between 2013 and 2023.

The two-lane residential road has a speed limit of 30mph and features on-street parking in parts, as well as pedestrian crossing islands, and some parts with central hatching.

The location of the crash is at the bottom of a hill, which the destroyed car had just been driven down.

Abdul said: “There have been four or five major accidents on this road.

“This was probably the most severe since January.

“The way people drive is too reckless.

“Something needs to be done. It’s only a matter of time before someone dies.

“There are always kids, there are always people walking past.”

In a statement, local councillor Pat Karney said: “It's a miracle that no one died and no children were playing out.

“I will be having an urgent meeting with the director of highways to check what the council can do immediately.”

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At around 5.15pm on Thursday 21 August, fire crews were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Factory Lane, Manchester.

“Two fire engines from Blackley and Philips Park stations were quickly mobilised to the incident, which involved one car.

“Firefighters helped make the area safe before handing the scene over to Greater Manchester Police.

“Fire crews were in attendance for about half an hour.”

Greater Manchester Police was contacted for comment.