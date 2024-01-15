The M1 motorway is seeing long delays after an accident closed three out of four lanes

The northbound bound side of the M1 saw 3 of 4 lanes closed between J29A and J30 (Worksop) due to an accident. The lanes are now opened but there are long delays

Motorists have been warned of a 30-minute delay after three lanes of the M1 were closed following a rush-hour collision. The M1 northbound had three of four lanes closed in Nottinghamshire between Junction 29A and Junction 30 for Worksop.

In an update posted on X, National Highways East Midlands said: "#TrafficOfficers have cleared the vehicle involved in the earlier collision on the #M1 northbound between J29 (#Chesterfield) and J30 (#Barlborough). All lanes have been reopened with residual delays of 30 minutes in the area."

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...