M1 traffic update: Motorists warned of delays after rush-hour collision in Nottinghamshire
The M1 motorway is seeing long delays after an accident closed three out of four lanes
Motorists have been warned of a 30-minute delay after three lanes of the M1 were closed following a rush-hour collision. The M1 northbound had three of four lanes closed in Nottinghamshire between Junction 29A and Junction 30 for Worksop.
In an update posted on X, National Highways East Midlands said: "#TrafficOfficers have cleared the vehicle involved in the earlier collision on the #M1 northbound between J29 (#Chesterfield) and J30 (#Barlborough). All lanes have been reopened with residual delays of 30 minutes in the area."
It was reported that the crash involved a van, which has now been cleared from the carriageway.
