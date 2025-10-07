M11 closed: Major motorway shut southbound between J6 and J4 due to accident - drivers warned as miles of congestion
The M11 southbound between junctions J6 and J4 is closed this morning (Tuesday 7 October). The nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed.
National Highways says the event is expected to clear between 08:00 and 08:15 on 7 October. Normal traffic conditions are expected between 09:00 and 09:15.
It adds that there are currently delays of one and a half hours against expected traffic. It has said on X: “Lane 1 (of 2) has been closed on the #M11 southbound between J5 (#Loughton) and J4 (#Woodford) due to the ongoing @EssexPoliceUK incident.
“We're reporting delays in excess of 90 minutes on approach, with 4.5 miles of congestion.”