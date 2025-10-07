A major motorway is shut due to an accident.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M11 southbound between junctions J6 and J4 is closed this morning (Tuesday 7 October). The nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed.

National Highways says the event is expected to clear between 08:00 and 08:15 on 7 October. Normal traffic conditions are expected between 09:00 and 09:15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds that there are currently delays of one and a half hours against expected traffic. It has said on X: “Lane 1 (of 2) has been closed on the #M11 southbound between J5 (#Loughton) and J4 (#Woodford) due to the ongoing @EssexPoliceUK incident.

“We're reporting delays in excess of 90 minutes on approach, with 4.5 miles of congestion.”