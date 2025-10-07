Three people have been critically injured after a helicopter crashed onto a busy motorway in Sacramento, according to the Californian city's fire department.

Images from the scene show a medical helicopter lying upside down on the eastbound lanes of Highway 50. REACH Air Medical Services confirmed to ABC7 news reporters that three of its crew were hurt in the crash.

The collision was reported on Monday evening just after 7pm local time (3am UK time), according to local NBC TV affiliate KCRA, quoting traffic logs from the California Highway Patrol. Captain Justin Sylvia, from the Sacramento Fire Department, confirmed there was no patient on board, but a pilot, nurse, and paramedic were hurt.

He said two females and a male were "transported in critical condition" to local hospitals. At a news conference, Mr Sylvia added: "There was one victim that was trapped underneath the helicopter... [with] the help of just civilians that were standing around, they were able to lift part of that helicopter out and get that victim out.

"There's a pretty large debris field around that at this point. The lucky portion for us, I'd say, is the fact that the helicopter did not catch on fire."

No vehicles were involved in the crash. It was not yet clear if the helicopter was travelling to or from an area hospital.

The road is expected to be closed for an extended time, according to Officer Michael Harper, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol.