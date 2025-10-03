A "devastating" crash has been avoided after a plane overshot the runway in heavy rain.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An unusual specialist safety feature at a US airport stopped a plane that overshot the runway from careering into passing traffic - preventing a "devastating" crash.

The dramatic incident unfolded during heavy rain as a commercial United Airlines flight overshot the landing strip at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, in Virginia, at around 10pm on Wednesday (September 24) night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the aircraft sped towards the busy road at the edge of the site, it utilised a special safety feature that brought it to a halt - collapsible concrete.

Known as an EMAS, an area beyond the strip works as a run-off - similar to those seen on steep UK inclines to stop out-of-control trucks - crumbling under the weight of the plane, slowing it down. And on Wednesday, airport chiefs said the advanced safety system prevented what could have been a catastrophic accident.

Alexa Briehl, the airport's PR marketing and media manager, said: "The pilot shared on air traffic control that there were no injuries but they were in the EMAS. "The EMAS system is crushable concrete. When an aircraft rolls over it, it sinks in and decelerates the aircraft and it's like a runway truck ramp at the end of a runway."

During heavy rain, the United Flight landed beyond the runway and came to rest in the airport's engineered materials arrestor system (EMAS) | Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport / SW

She said the system prevented the aircraft reaching the main road - called Peters Creek - although other safety measures were also in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the end of that runway, there's a ditch, there's a fence, a ditch," she added. "First responders were able to get to the site pretty swiftly within minutes to help get passengers and crew off the aircraft."

Passengers and crew members were evacuated using a ladder and transported by airport bus and emergency vehicles to the terminal - where they were held. Virginia State Police are working in conjunction with the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the incident.

But Briehl said the EMAS had done its job - and prevented what could have been a tragic incident, adding: "We are extremely fortunate that the technology was in place and no injuries or loss of life because the alternative would be devastating."

The EMAS at Roanoke-Blacksburg was originally installed in 2004 and upgraded last year. "After 20 years, usually it's the end of life. So we had really recently just upgraded it to the latest technology," the spokesperson said.

The plane was left in place as the investigation got underway, before being towed out of the collapsed concrete around 14 hours later. However, the runway remains closed pending repairs to the EMAS.