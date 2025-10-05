An Air India plane was forced to emergency land at Birmingham Airport after a mid-air scare.

An Air India Boeing Dreamliner flying from Amritsar to Birmingham was forced to emergency land at the airport. The plane was grounded after its emergency turbine deployed mid-descent on Saturday, it has been reported.

Air India told Indian media: “The landing was safe in Birmingham. All electrical and hydraulic components were found to be working normally”.

The Ram Air Turbine (RAT) system is a fan-like device which automatically deploys when aircrafts lose power, instead using incoming wind as a way to generate emergency energy. The aircraft was the same model as the one involved in the horror Ahmedabad plane crash in June, which killed all crew members and all but one of its 230 passengers moments after the RAT system was similarly deployed.

Air India confirmed that the Amritsar-Birmingham flight's electrical and hydraulic systems were functioning as normal upon landing but the jet has nonetheless been grounded for further inspection. A spokesperson for Air India said: "The operating crew of flight AI117 from Amritsar to Birmingham on October 4 detected deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) of the aircraft during its final approach.

"All electrical and hydraulic parameters were found normal, and the aircraft performed a safe landing at Birmingham. The aircraft has been grounded for further checks and consequently, AI114 from Birmingham to Delhi has been cancelled and alternative arrangements are being made to accommodate the guests. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remains top priority."