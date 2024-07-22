Severe delays on M25 near Buckinghamshire after early-morning collision with drivers facing 90-minute delays

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

22nd Jul 2024, 10:40am
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Drivers are being warned of delays lasting over one hour in Buckinghamshire following a crash earlier this morning.

The crash took place at around 6.30am this morning on the M25 anti-clockwise between J19 (Watford) and J16 (for the M40). Lanes two, three and four were closed after a lorry and van collided on the carriageway.

A recovery team worked at the scene, with the recovery finishing at around 9.20am. There was also a spillage from the collision that teams worked to treat before reopening the road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While lanes have been reopened, there are warning of huge delays on approach. Drivers face delays of 90 minutes, with around seven miles of congestion at the moment.

National Highways said in an update: “If this incident impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey. Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our  www.trafficengland.com website. Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.”

Related topics:DriversBuckinghamshireWatfordNational Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice