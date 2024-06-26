Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major motorway has been closed after what is being described as a “serious collision”.

The M25 in Essex is closed clockwise between Junction 25 for Enfield and Junction 27 for Epping and the M11. Emergency services including Essex Police are there, as are National Highways officers.

A diversion route has been set up - and drivers have been told to follow the “hollow triangle” symbol on road signs.

The route is

Exit at J25 and at the roundabout take the third exit onto the A10 towards London.

Follow the A10 to “Great Cambridge Junction” and take the 1st exit onto the A406 “North Circular Road” towards the M11, Walthamstow and Edmonton.

At M11 J4 keep in the middle lane and then take the link road onto the M11 towards Cambridge.

Take the exit at M11 J6, M25 J27 and bear right to re-join the M25 clockwise.

National Highways says there are 60-minute delays clockwise, but also 45-minute delays anti-clockwise as traffic moves slowly past the scene.