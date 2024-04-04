M25 closed: Junction 6 Godstone to Junction 5 for the M26 shut anticlockwise after serious crash
and live on Freeview channel 276
A motorway has been closed one way after a “serious collision”.
The stretch affected is on the M25 in Surrey on the anti-clockwise side between Junction 6 for Godstone and Junction 5 for the M26 link. Police and other emergency services are at the scene. Surrey Police said the single-vehicle crash involved a black Vauxhall Astra.
A diversion route has been set up. Drivers have been asked to follow the hollow square symbol.
- Exit the M25 at J6 then at the Godstone Interchange take the 3rd exit onto the A22 towards East Grinstead.
- At the A22/A25 roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A25 towards Westerham.
- Follow the A25 through Limpsfield, Oxted, Westerham, Brasted and Sundridge.
- At the traffic signal junction A25/M25 turn left to re-join the M25 towards Dartford Crossing.
Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com or calling 0300 123 5000.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.