M25 closed: Junction 6 Godstone to Junction 5 for the M26 shut anticlockwise after serious crash

A section of the M25 in Surrey has been closed after an accident this morning
By Tom Morton
3 minutes ago
A motorway has been closed one way after a “serious collision”.

The stretch affected is on the M25 in Surrey on the anti-clockwise side between Junction 6 for Godstone and Junction 5 for the M26 link. Police and other emergency services are at the scene. Surrey Police said the single-vehicle crash involved a black Vauxhall Astra.

A diversion route has been set up. Drivers have been asked to follow the hollow square symbol.

  • Exit the M25 at J6 then at the Godstone Interchange take the 3rd exit onto the A22 towards East Grinstead.
  • At the A22/A25 roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A25 towards Westerham.
  • Follow the A25 through Limpsfield, Oxted, Westerham, Brasted and Sundridge.
  • At the traffic signal junction A25/M25 turn left to re-join the M25 towards Dartford Crossing.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com or calling 0300 123 5000.

