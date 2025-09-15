The M25 is blocked after a vehicle collided with a bridge this morning (Monday, September 15).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Congestion and severe delays are affecting the clockwise carriageway, with emergency services also at the scene. A vehicle struck a bridge in Kent, with the M25 closed between Junction 3 (Swanley) and Junction 4 (Orpington). There is also congestion back to Junction 2 (Darenth Interchange).

A diversion has been put in place by National Highways. It is not known at this stage if there have been any injuries in the crash. Emergency services are at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways says: “The M25 in Kent is closed clockwise between J3 (M20, Swanley) and J4 (Orpington) due to a collision. Emergency Services including Kent Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.”

The M25 is blocked after a vehicle collided with a bridge this morning (Monday, September 15). (Photo: www-motorwaycameras-co-uk/National Highways) | www-motorwaycameras-co-uk/National Highways

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit the M25 clockwise at the J3 Swanley Interchange.

At the roundabout, take 5th exit onto A20 towards London.

Continue until the A224 roundabout (Crittal's Corner)

At Crittal's Corner roundabout, take 1st exit onto A224 towards Orpington.

At A224 / M25 Link Hewitts Roundabout take 1st exit onto M25 link and at next roundabout M25 Junction 4 take 2nd exit to rejoin M25 clockwise towards Gatwick.