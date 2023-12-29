A major motorway has been reopened after one side was closed this morning because of an accident.

The M25 was shut clockwise at junction 5 near Sevenoaks and traffic was diverted onto the A21 southbound towards Chipstead, while emergency services worked at the scene. Drivers were told to plan ahead and allow extra journey time this morning, but Highways England has confirmed that carriageway has been reopened. No details have yet been released about the collision.