The M56 closure comes on one of the busiest travel days over the Christmas period

The M56 near Manchester Airport has been blocked after a horsebox overturned following a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Drivers are facing tailbacks and delays in Cheshire this afternoon after a crash on the M56. The collision, involving a horsebox, saw the animal-carrying vehicle flip between junction 7 and junction 9. This blocked the carriageway bringing traffic in both directions to a halt.

The horse involved in the crash is believed to not be seriously harmed and has been seen walking as normal. A replacement horsebox is on its way to transport the animal.

National Highways said: "The M56 in Cheshire is closed in both directions between J9 (M6/Lymm Interchange) and J7 (near Altrincham) following a collision involving an overturned horsebox. Traffic Officers are in attendance and a replacement horsebox is en route for a horse transfer."