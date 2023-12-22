M56: Motorway blocked & traffic stopped in both directions after horsebox overturns near Manchester Airport
The M56 closure comes on one of the busiest travel days over the Christmas period
Drivers are facing tailbacks and delays in Cheshire this afternoon after a crash on the M56. The collision, involving a horsebox, saw the animal-carrying vehicle flip between junction 7 and junction 9. This blocked the carriageway bringing traffic in both directions to a halt.
The horse involved in the crash is believed to not be seriously harmed and has been seen walking as normal. A replacement horsebox is on its way to transport the animal.
National Highways said: "The M56 in Cheshire is closed in both directions between J9 (M6/Lymm Interchange) and J7 (near Altrincham) following a collision involving an overturned horsebox. Traffic Officers are in attendance and a replacement horsebox is en route for a horse transfer."
A diversion is currently in place for those travelling along the route, but drivers have still been warned of lengthy delays. Those travelling eastbound have been diverted off of J9 onto the M6 and the A556, before rejoining the M56 at J7. Those going west have been told to follow the route on the A556 southbound before joining the M6 northbound and then rejoining the M56 at J20.
