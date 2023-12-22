Long queues at the Port of Dover motorway closures and rail delays are causing festive headaches for those travelling before the big day

Christmas travel is proving difficult for some with road closures, tailbacks and rail delays and cancellations. (Credit: Getty Images)

Those hoping to make their getaway for Christmas are facing some disruption to travel on the last weekday before Christmas.

Tailbacks, motorway closures and rail cancellations and delays are hitting commuters on one of the busiest travel days of the year. According to the Port of Dover, drivers are currently facing a 90-minute wait at the French border for pre-booked cars, which comes in the aftermath of last-minute strike action by French Eurostar staff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the industrial action was called off yesterday evening (December 21), the short strike cause cancellation of the vehicle-carrying Le Shuttle service and Eurostar train service through the Channel tunnel. Ls Shuttle is accepting customers today (December 22) but only those who have pre-booked their travel on the service.

Eurostar service to and from St Pancras are operating two extra service per day between London and Paris. The extra services will be in operation up to and including Christmas Eve to help those impacted by the cancelled services during the strike action.

For drivers, the M20 motorway in Kent remains closed coastbound between junction 8 and junction 9, which is causing 45 minute delays due to the National Highways. This is due to the implementation of Operation Brook, which helps to organise freight traffic during busy periods.

The M62 has been closed overnight between junction 21 and junction 22. This was due to an incident which saw a 19-year-old male killed after a car overturned, crossing the westbound carriageway to the eastbound carriageway. Greater Manchester Police have arrested the 19-year-old driver on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Around 13.5 million journeys are expected to take place between Friday and Christmas Eve with road congestion due to peak today, according to the RAC. Those setting off on the road are advised to travel before 11am or after 6pm to avoid the peaks of disruption.

Rail passengers are also facing disruption in the aftermath of Storm Pia, which saw high winds across the UK on Thursday (December 21). LNER confirmed that no trains were calling at Inverness on Friday morning, while ScotRail services were suspended between inverness and Wick, Tain, Ardgay and Lairg.