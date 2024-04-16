Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Commuters are facing early morning delays on the M25 as teams work to clear an earlier collision involving three vehicles.

The clockwise carriageway has been closed between J5 (A21, Chipstead) and J6 (Godstone) following the road traffic collision involving two cars and a HGV. National Highways advised in an update on X (formerly Twitter) that drivers should allow more tie for their journey, with “long delays” of around 30 minutes building on approach.

There is a diversion route in place. Drivers have been told to follow the triangle diversion symbol, which will take them off of the M25 and onto the A21, before re-joining the carriageway after J6.