M25 closure: motorway in Surrey closed after early-morning collision involving three vehicles
and live on Freeview channel 276
Commuters are facing early morning delays on the M25 as teams work to clear an earlier collision involving three vehicles.
The clockwise carriageway has been closed between J5 (A21, Chipstead) and J6 (Godstone) following the road traffic collision involving two cars and a HGV. National Highways advised in an update on X (formerly Twitter) that drivers should allow more tie for their journey, with “long delays” of around 30 minutes building on approach.
There is a diversion route in place. Drivers have been told to follow the triangle diversion symbol, which will take them off of the M25 and onto the A21, before re-joining the carriageway after J6.
According to the Traffic England map operated by National Highways, the event is expected to be cleared by 10am to 10.15am. This means that normal traffic conditions are expected to return by around 10.45am to 11am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.