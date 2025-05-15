A crash has occurred on the anti-clockwise carriageway of the M25.

Three of four lanes between J28 (for the A12, near Brentwood) and J27 (for the M11, near Epping) on the M25 are closed anti-clockwise in Essex. The closures come after a lorry collision which caused a fuel spillage - the second in just 48 hours.

The transport authority added that its Traffic Officers are on scene to help manage the congestion on the motorway. There are more than eight miles of congestion on the approach to the accident, with "severe delays" of up to 90 minutes.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, National Highways: East reported that the collision involved a heavy goods vehicle. It added: "If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time as there is over 8 miles of congestion on approach. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."

According to Inrix, the live traffic blog, the incident involves a car and a lorry. Drivers are facing long delays during rush hour following the incident.

All traffic is currently being held on the M25 following the crash. It is unclear whether any injuries have been reported.