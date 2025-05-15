The M25 has fully reopened after a major incident involving a car and a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) caused hours of delays during rush hour on Thursday morning.

Traffic was at a standstill for several hours on the anticlockwise carriageway following the collision near junction 28, which connects to the A12 and the Brook Street roundabout near Brentwood. The incident, first reported just after 7am on May 15, led to congestion stretching back four miles and delays of up to 90 minutes.

According to traffic monitoring service Inrix, the crash initially involved a car and a lorry, which was later confirmed to be an HGV. The collision caused a significant oil spillage on the motorway, forcing the closure of lanes three and four for approximately three hours.

The M25 has fully reopened after a major incident involving a car and a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) caused hours of delays during rush hour on Thursday morning. | Getty

National Highways confirmed: "Two lanes remain closed as National Highways attend the scene of a collision with an HGV. The collision has caused an oil spillage, and drivers should expect a delay of 90 minutes."

By mid-morning, delays remained severe, but the road was eventually cleared. “The M25 has now been cleared following an oil spillage this morning. The spillage happened after a collision with a car and closed two lanes for three hours,” Inrix reported just after 11.30am.