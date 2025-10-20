Three lanes of a motorway are closed in the rush hour, leaving drivers with long queues.

The congestion comes after a collision on the clockwise side of the M25 between Junction 27 for Stansted Airport and Junction 28 for Chelmsford.

At first the whole carriageway was shut after the incident, which happened just before 7am, and now one lane of the four lanes has been opened.

National Highways says that there are six miles of traffic, which is causing delays of about an hour.