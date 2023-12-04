M4 crash: Motorway closed near Prince of Wales bridge linking England and Wales near Bristol
The M4 motorway is a shut after an accident near the Prince of Wales bridge, which links England and Wales
The M4 is closed in both directions - and is likely to stay shut all morning.
National Highways says the accident happened at about 4.45am today just after the Prince of Wales Bridge near Almondsbury.
Avon and Somerset Police are in charge of the incident, and National Highways workers are helping with traffic management. Due to the nature of the incident the road is expected to remain closed through the morning.
Diversion Route
Road users are advised to follow the below diversion if travelling eastbound:
- Exit the M4 at J22 and take the 2nd exit onto the M49 southbound.
- Follow the M49 southbound to the M5 J18 and at the roundabout take the 4th exit to rejoin the M5 northbound at J18A.
- Continue on the M5 northbound to J16 to rejoin the M4 eastbound and continue your journey.
Road users are advised to follow the below diversion if travelling westbound:
- Exit the M4 at J21 and bear left on to the M48
- Continue through J1
- Follow the M48 westbound across the Severn Bridge
- Continue through J2
- Continue forward on to the M4 at J23
