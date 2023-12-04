The M4 motorway is a shut after an accident near the Prince of Wales bridge, which links England and Wales

The M4 is closed in both directions - and is likely to stay shut all morning.

National Highways says the accident happened at about 4.45am today just after the Prince of Wales Bridge near Almondsbury.

Avon and Somerset Police are in charge of the incident, and National Highways workers are helping with traffic management. Due to the nature of the incident the road is expected to remain closed through the morning.

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the below diversion if travelling eastbound:

Exit the M4 at J22 and take the 2nd exit onto the M49 southbound.

Follow the M49 southbound to the M5 J18 and at the roundabout take the 4th exit to rejoin the M5 northbound at J18A.

Continue on the M5 northbound to J16 to rejoin the M4 eastbound and continue your journey.

Road users are advised to follow the below diversion if travelling westbound: