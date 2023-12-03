The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow, ice and rain across several regions in the UK after plummeting temperatures caused chaos over the weekend

Cold weather and “wintry showers” will remain for the majority of the UK tonight after an icy blast has caused chaos over the weekend. The Met Office said that rain will become “more persistent” over the course of this evening (Sunday 3 December) across England and Wales “turning wintry over the hills accompanied by stronger winds.”

It added that there will be “clearer spells in the north with some wintry showers” and it will “remain cold”. Tomorrow (Monday 4 December) will see more rain which will be “heavy at times for England and Wales with snow over the hills” according to the forecaster. The Met Office said it will be “drier and brighter” in Northern Ireland and western Scotland “with wintry showers further east.”

The Met Office has also issued further yellow weather warnings for tonight and tomorrow. A yellow warning for snow and ice covers Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, Orkney & Shetland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde from 5pm today until midday tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow, ice and rain across several regions in the UK after plummeting temperatures caused chaos over the weekend. (Photo: Getty Images).

A yellow warning of ice is also in place across the East Midlands, East of England, North East of England, North West England, Wales, West Midlands and Yorkshire and the Humber from 5pm today until midday tomorrow. The forecaster advises those who need to “make a journey on foot or by bike” to “use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery”.

Tomorrow a yellow weather warning for rain is in place across London and south east England, south west England, Wales and the West Midlands. The alert is in place until 6pm tomorrow. The Met Office said 20-30mm of rain will fall widely with a few places seeing as much as 60mm.