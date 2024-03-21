M5 closure: 'police-led incident' shuts down major motorway in both directions
There are huge delays on the M5 this lunchtime, with drivers warned of delays of up to 45 minutes.
There is currently a "police-led incident" ongoing on the normally busy motorway, at junction 1 to the M6. Both directions have been closed with huge tailbacks and congestion.
National Highways: West Midlands said in a travel update on X (formerly Twitter): "The M5 in the West Midlands is closed in both directions between J1 West Bromwich and the M6 due to a Police Led Incident. [Central Motorway Police Group] are in attendance. Delays of at least 45 minutes above normal travel times."
According to National Highway's Traffic England map, the incident is expected to be cleared by around 2pm, with delays throughout the early afternoon. West Midlands Police said in a statement: "We were called to a concern for welfare on the M5 at junction 1 near Oldbury at just before 11.30am today. Officers remain at the scene. Motorists should avoid the area and look for alternative routes."
