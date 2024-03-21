Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are huge delays on the M5 this lunchtime, with drivers warned of delays of up to 45 minutes.

There is currently a "police-led incident" ongoing on the normally busy motorway, at junction 1 to the M6. Both directions have been closed with huge tailbacks and congestion.

Drivers are facing congestion on the M5 after a "police incident" closed the busy motorway in both directions. (Credit: Motorwaycameras.co.uk)

National Highways: West Midlands said in a travel update on X (formerly Twitter): "The M5 in the West Midlands is closed in both directions between J1 West Bromwich and the M6 due to a Police Led Incident. [Central Motorway Police Group] are in attendance. Delays of at least 45 minutes above normal travel times."