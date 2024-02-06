The M5 between Cheltenham and Gloucester has been closed after a serious crash between two lorries. Diesel was spilled across the carriageway during the collision, with the road closed for clean-up. (Credit: National Highways: South-West)

The M5 in Gloucestershire has been closed to traffic following a serious crash between two lorries in the early morning hours.

One of the HGVs is said to have crossed from the southbound carriageway between junction 10 Cheltenham and junction 11 Gloucester to the opposite side at around 2.30am on Tuesday, February 6. The lorry then overturned and spilled fuel across the road.

Both drivers were taken to hospital to be treated for their injures. However, it is believed that there injuries are not serious.

National Highways said that the fuel spillage has lead to extensive damage of the road and the barrier, with the normally-busy motorway remaining closes while repairs take place. The closure stretches from junction 9 Tewkesbury to the Gloucester junction in both directions. National Highways added: "The closure is likely to remain ongoing throughout most of the day as there is significant damage to the central reservation barrier and the road surface."

Gloucestershire Police added: "We've closed this #M5 northbound at junction 11 following this collision during the early hours of this morning (Tuesday). The carriageway is expected to be closed for a number of hours with motorists asked to find alternative routes."