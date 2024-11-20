Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are being warned of possible delays to their morning commute after a vehicle fell off a trailer on the M5.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gloucestershire Police confirmed that some lanes in both directions on the M5 near Gloucester services (J12) had been closed to assist with the recovery.

The force said: “Some lanes are closed on both carriageways on the M5 near Gloucester Services (J12) after a vehicle came off the back of a trailer and landed on the central reservation. No injuries, but a crane is required for recovery. Lane 3 closed northbound & only lane 1 open southbound.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways has said via their travel map that driers are currently facing delays of up to 20 minutes. According to the transport service, normal traffic conditions are expected to return by around 10.30am.