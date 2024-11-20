M5 delays: Drivers warned as lanes near Gloucester closed after vehicle detaches from trailer on busy motorway
Gloucestershire Police confirmed that some lanes in both directions on the M5 near Gloucester services (J12) had been closed to assist with the recovery.
The force said: “Some lanes are closed on both carriageways on the M5 near Gloucester Services (J12) after a vehicle came off the back of a trailer and landed on the central reservation. No injuries, but a crane is required for recovery. Lane 3 closed northbound & only lane 1 open southbound.”
National Highways has said via their travel map that driers are currently facing delays of up to 20 minutes. According to the transport service, normal traffic conditions are expected to return by around 10.30am.
