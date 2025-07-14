Eight people, including two young children, have been taken to hospital following a six-vehicle crash on the M6 in Lancashire.

The collision occurred at around 10.30am on Monday between junctions 33 and 32 near Forton Services, Preston. Emergency services rushed to the scene, including the air ambulance, and five people are reported to have suffered serious injuries. One of the injured children was taken to Manchester Children's Hospital.

The southbound carriageway was closed for several hours, with police warning that the closure would remain in place for “some time” as investigations and recovery work continued. The crash also caused delays on the northbound side, with one lane closed due to damage to the central reservation barrier.

“There is a fair amount of barrier damage and quite a possibility there is going to be some resurfacing needed,” said Dee Murray, operations manager for National Highways England, speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire.

At the height of the disruption, drivers faced delays of up to two hours southbound and 25 minutes northbound. A diversion route was implemented via the A6 and M55 to rejoin the M6 at junction 32.

National Highways confirmed: "Emergency services are in attendance, including the Air Ambulance. Traffic caught within the closure is in the process of being released via rearward relief. Please await until you are instructed."

The roundabout on the A6 Lancaster Road leading onto junction 33 was also closed, causing tailbacks into the Preston area and up towards Cumbria.

As of latest available update, the southbound carriageway remains closed while recovery and repair work is carried out, with delays of up to two hours.