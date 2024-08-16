Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are being warned of morning delays on the M6 in Greater Manchester as emergency services continue their response to a report of a person falling from a bridge.

National Highways said that the southbound carriageway between J27 (Standish) and J26 (Skelmerdale) near Wigan have been closed due to the incident. it said in a statement: “At around 02:00 the M6 southbound near Wigan was closed to assist the multi-agency response to this North West Motorway Police Group led incident.

“National Highways Traffic Officers are at scene implementing traffic management to support both police and the North West Ambulance Service. Due to the nature of the incident police collision investigations are required, the carriageway will not be able to re-open until these have taken place. There is currently no estimate available for the M6 southbound between J27 and J26 can open.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greater Manchester Police said in an update on X (formerly Twitter): “We're responding to reports of a person falling from a bridge on the M6 between J27 & J26 southbound. The road is closed while emergency services attend and significant delays are expected in the area for the immediate future. Thank you for your patience at this time.”

Road users are being advised to follow the ‘solid square’ diversion route on local road signs. A route is in place for HGVs, with the non-HGV route taking traffic under a low railway bridge.

The road is expected to be closed for a considerable amount of time, with traffic likely unable to use the route for most of the morning.