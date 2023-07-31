The budget airline is warning of “potential disruptions” to holidays in August

Holidays may be disrupted this week as Pope Francis is due to visit the Portuguese capital of Lisbon to attend the World Youth Day 2023 gatherings of young catholics.

Portugal will host a visit from the Pope as part of the event from Tuesday 1 to Sunday 6 August, during which people are warned to expect an increase in the number of people using public transport and other facilities in the Lisbon area.

Ryanair is warning of potential disruption to travel to Portugal in August (Photo: Adobe)

Ryanair has said the visit may disrupt holidaymakers travelling between Wednesday 2 to Sunday 6 August and advised passengers to check the Ryanair App on the day of travel.

In an update to passengers, the airline said: “Due to the visit of His Holiness Pope Francis to Lisbon from Wednesday the 2nd of August to Sunday the 6th of August, we would like to advise passengers of potential disruptions to your holidays during this time.

“Passengers flying to and from Lisbon on Wednesday 02nd August and Sunday 06th August should expect possible delays to your flight and disruption on your journey to/from the airport.

“We advise all passengers to monitor the Ryanair App on your day of travel as this will have the most up-to-date information regarding your flight. All the information regarding additional constraints within Lisbon Airport and Lisbon city can be found at the following link: https://www.lisboa.pt/circulacao-jmj .”

The UK Foreign Office has warned that travel disruption is likely in Portugal from late July due to the event, with road closures and restrictions on accessing the city by car likely on days when major events are taking place.

The government body said enhanced security checks at land borders will be in force from 22 July to 7 August, and advised those travelling to Portugal by road in this period to familiarise themselves with the authorised border crossing points.

“Be prepared for road closures and restrictions on accessing the city by car on days when major events are taking place. There will be enhanced security checks at land borders from 22 July to 7 August.

“If you are travelling to Portugal by road during this period, you should familiarise yourself with the authorised border crossing points and allow more time to enter/exit Portugal.”

British tourists are now required to follow the Schengen area passport requirements when visiting an EU country under post-Brexit rules.