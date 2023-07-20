The UK Foreign Office has issued a warning to UK holidaymakers travelling to Portugal this summer due to a visit by Pope Francis.

The Pope is set to visit the Portuguese capital of Lisbon to attend the World Youth Day 2023 gatherings of young Catholics in early August.

The event will take place from 1 to 6 August, meaning public transport and other facilities in the Lisbon area are due to be much busier than usual during this period.

But the UK Foreign Office has warned travel disruption is likely from late July as a result of the event, with travellers warned to be prepared for road closures and restrictions on accessing the city by car on days when major events are taking place.

The UK Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for Portugal (Photo: Adobe)

The government body said enhanced security checks at land borders will be in force from 22 July to 7 August, and advised those travelling to Portugal by road in this period to familiarise themselves with the authorised border crossing points.

In a recent travel advice update, the UK Foreign Office said: “Portugal will host a visit from the Pope as part of World Youth Day from 1-6 August.

“During this period, you should expect an increase in the number of people using public transport and other facilities in the Lisbon area. Be prepared for road closures and restrictions on accessing the city by car on days when major events are taking place. There will be enhanced security checks at land borders from 22 July to 7 August.

“If you are travelling to Portugal by road during this period, you should familiarise yourself with the authorised border crossing points and allow more time to enter/exit Portugal.”

UK holidaymakers travelling to Portugal are now required to follow the Schengen area passport requirements when visiting an EU country.

It means that passports must be issued less than 10 years before the date you enter the country and be valid for at least three months after the day you plan to leave. If your passport was issued before 1 October 2018, extra months may have been added to its expiry date.

At Portuguese border control, holidaymakers should also be aware that they may need to show a return or onward ticket, and prove that they have enough money for the duration of their stay.

UK visitors can travel to countries in the Schengen area for up to 90 days in any 180-day period without a visa. This applies if you are visiting as a tourist, to see family or friends, to attend business meetings, cultural or sports events, or for short-term studies or training.

Holidaymakers should check their passport is stamped if entering or exiting the Schengen area through Portugal as a visitor, as border guards use these to check you are complying with the 90-day visa-free limit for short stays.