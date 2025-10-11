TfL Elizabeth Line, Piccadilly Line, DLR: London Underground closures on October 11 and 12
Docklands Light Railway
On the DLR this weekend there is no service between West Ham and Canning Town, and no service between Canning Town and Woolwich Arsenal. TFl recommends using the Jubilee Line between West Ham and Canning Town and the Elizabeth Line between Custom House and Woolwich (for Woolwich Arsenal). There are rail replacement buses between Canning Town and King George V (Albert Road) via West Silvertown, Pontoon Dock and London City Airport, and between Canning Town and London City Airport via West Silvertown and Pontoon Dock (operates 0630 to 1300 Saturday, and 1030 to 2200 Sunday only)
Elizabeth Line
No service between Gidea Park and Shenfield while Network Rail fix a signal failure at Shenfield.
Piccadilly Line
No service between Hammersmith and Cockfosters, with replacement buses brought. Service PL1 runs for Saturday Night Tube hours only from Hammersmith (for Barons Court) - Earls Court - Gloucester Road - South Kensington - Knightsbridge - Hyde Park Corner - Green Park. Service PL5 runs in the day from Finchley Central (for Northern line) - Arnos Grove - Southgate - Oakwood - Cockfosters. Service PL6 is running day and night from Finsbury Park (for Victoria line and National Rail) - Manor House - Turnpike Lane - Wood Green - Bounds Green - Arnos Grove. Night journeys continue to Southgate - Oakwood - Cockfosters;
On the Piccadilly Line there is also no service between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge - use Metropolitan Line services.
Minor delays due to an earlier faulty train at Vauxhall.