UK Passports are getting a redesign with the ‘new era’ for the official document seeing King’s coat of arms on the front - here’s when the change will come in.

Passports issued from December will feature the King’s coat of arms, it has been revealed. The Home Office said the emblem would feature on the front of all new travel documents, as well as inside pages being changed.

The revamp will see images of natural landscapes from across the four nations – Ben Nevis, the Lake District, Three Cliffs Bay and the Giant’s Causeway - feature on pages of passports as part of the first redesign of the document since 2020.

The Home Office said it will be the “most secure passport ever produced”, boasting the latest anti-forgery technology, including new holographic and translucent features making passports easier to verify and “even harder to forge or tamper with”.

Migration and citizenship minister, Mike Tapp, said: “The introduction of His Majesty’s arms, iconic landscapes, and enhanced security features marks a new era in the history of the British passport.

“It also demonstrates our commitment to outstanding public service – celebrating British heritage while ensuring our passports remain among the most secure and trusted in the world for years to come.”

The Home Office said passports with Queen Elizabeth II’s coat of arms remain valid until the expiry date listed inside the documents, but urged people to check the validity of their passport and apply for any replacements in good time ahead of planned travel.

The first modern-style British passport was issued more than a century ago in 1915. The first security feature, a watermark, was added in 1972, with dozens of further security measures introduced since.

Post-Brexit, the UK passport went from a red cover to a blue, hailed as a benefit of leaving the European Union. However, travellers from the UK have often faced longer waits at airports thanks to the move, which restricts freedom of movement enjoyed by EU citizens.