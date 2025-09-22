The Foreign Office is advising travellers to take two essential documents when going on holiday.

In addition to your passport, they recommend carrying another form of identification. As part of their foreign travel checklist, officials urge people to "take an extra form of photo ID with you, other than your passport."

Alongside this, they also advise holidaymakers and business travellers to have a contingency or "backup plan" in place. This is intended for situations where you may need to access important information like your accommodation details, flight information, passport number, emergency contacts and insurance policy.

This could be crucial if you lose your phone. Travellers are encouraged to share this information with trusted friends or family members, or to store it securely online using a reliable data storage platform.

The Foreign Office is advising travellers to take two essential documents when going on holiday.

The Foreign Office also advises taking a few additional documents and completing certain tasks before departure, as part of their broader travel recommendations.

sign your passport and complete the emergency contacts page

ensure that your passport meets the entry requirements for the country you are visiting (for example, it may need to be valid for a set period after your trip ends)

get the correct visa for your destination

if you are travelling with children check whether you need extra documentation

if you plan to drive abroad check whether you need an International Driving Permit (IDP)

The advice comes after the HM Passport Office sent an urgent text to people heading on holiday. As reported by the Liverpool Echo, in a text, they urge people to follow a link before they fly.

It wrote: "Remember to check that your passport is valid for the country you are travelling to." They add that you need to "check the entry requirements" listing their website.

Following the link, it takes you to the Foreign travel advice page. Listing a series of destinations, the page is there to help people get "advice and warnings about travel abroad, including entry requirements, safety and security, health risks and legal differences."

If you need to renew your passport, you can do it via the official GOV.UK website. The site allows you to apply for a new passport, renew your current one, update personal details or request a replacement - all while making secure payments online.