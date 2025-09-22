Holidaymakers have warned it is “very smokey” around a five-star hotel resort in Turkey after a huge forest fire broke out.

A large forest fire broke out in southern Antalya and approached the five-star Titanic Deluxe Golf Belek hotel. Flames approached residential buildings and the hotel over the weekend with tourists evacuated from the premises.

Guests from neighboring hotels also temporarily vacated their rooms. The fire has since been controlled, however there is still smoke in the air.

On a Facebook group page for the hotel one user asked what the situation was at the hotel after the fire. One user commented today (Monday 22 September): “Its all fine, there's still some residual smoke. They are scraping the scorched earth to river banks and still dampening down. But the hotel is fine, and what a hotel it is.”

Another said: “It’s fine just very smokey, fire engines are still over the river to spread water but there is no fires just smoke”.

It is reported that new forest fires have broken out in southwestern Turkey. The fire has spread to the districts of Alanya, Mugla and Aydın. To extinguish the flames, 13 helicopters, 4 airplanes, 35 fire trucks, dozens of special vehicles and nearly 500 personnel were involved.

The UK Foreign Office has issued a travel advisory to British citizens in the affected areas, urging them to follow official instructions and evacuate immediately if told to do so. The Foreign Office warns that wildfires in Turkey, particularly during the summer months, have become a recurring and deadly occurrence. It also reminds travelers that fines and prison sentences are imposed for any fire-related violations, including discarding cigarettes in risky areas or starting a fire of any kind.

Anyone witnessing a wildfire is instructed to immediately call Turkey’s emergency services at 112. While the situation remains critical, tourists are urged to stay informed via local authorities and official travel advisories.