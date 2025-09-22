A school in Shropshire has been forced to close after a serious fire.

St Martins School, near Oswestry, is closed to pupils after five crews were called out to the scene shortly after 17:15 BST on Sunday (21 September). Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews tackled the blaze from nearby rooftops after flames and smoke were reported coming from the school hall.

More than 12 hours later, crews remain at the scene to ensure there is no further danger, fire officials said. Firefighters used an aerial ladder platform, hosereel jets and thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the fire, which was brought under control at about 19:00 BST.

Crews were despatched from Baschurch, Ellesmere, Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Telford Central, with Operations, Safety and Principal officers were in attendance, said the fire service.

Officials from Oswestry Fire Station said on Facebook that the blaze was serious. Bosses said: "An assistance message was quickly sent... for resources and water due to flames and smoke coming from the school hall area.

“The incident was taken to stage two, so a higher level of command and resources were needed, taking this incident to eight pumps and an aerial ladder platform. Crews worked extremely hard to stop this fire escalating and spreading to adjoining buildings."

A post to parents on the school's website from headteacher Alison Pope said the damage to the school building was currently being assessed, with pupils to set to access online learning. Alison Pope also sent an email revealing the possible cause of the fire.

The email reads: "Initial information indicates the fire may be linked to our solar panels. It is not believed at this time that the fire was deliberate.

"We are currently assessing the damage to the school building. School is closed to tomorrow (Monday, September 22) to all pupils.

"Please monitor your emails for information about online learning." A decision has still to be made about the rest of the week.