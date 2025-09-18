A man has died and a woman was taken to hospital following a shooting at a London park.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Metropolitan Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in Clissold Park in Hackney at 7.06pm on Wednesday. A man in his 40s received treatment for gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at hospital, police said.

The force added that inquiries are ongoing to identify his next of kin. A woman in her 40s was treated by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said on Wednesday evening that she remains in hospital and the force is awaiting an update on her condition. A firearm which was “believed to be involved in the incident” was recovered at the scene, police said.

A man has died and a woman was taken to hospital following a shooting at a London park. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Detective Superintendent Oliver Richter, who is responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “We understand this is a deeply distressing incident for those involved, the witnesses in the park and the community in the surrounding area. We are in the early stages of the investigation, but we believe the man and woman are known to one another and at this time, we are treating it as an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

“Officers are working at pace to establish the full circumstances of the incident and will continue to support those who are affected. A crime scene remains in place for investigation with an increased police presence.”

Hackney Council said on social media that it was “supporting the police with their investigations”. The council added: “Clissold Park will remain closed tomorrow morning, when we will provide an update on its reopening.”