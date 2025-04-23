Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Commuters may face difficult journeys to work this morning as there are delays on multiple London Tube and National Rail lines.

There are currently severe delays on the Circle, District and Jubilee lines. TfL says on Circle Line status: “Circle Line: Severe delays due to an earlier faulty train at St. James's Park. GOOD SERVICE clockwise.”

For District line it adds: “District Line: Severe delays between Earl's Court and Barking due to an earlier faulty train at St. James's Park. MINOR DELAYS on the rest of the line.”

There are severe delays on the Jubilee line due to “an earlier faulty train at Bermondsey.” There are minor delays in the Bakerloo, Central and Victoria lines. TfL adds that tickets are being accepted on London Buses, Weaver line, Suffragette line, South Western Railway, Southeastern, Greater Anglia, Great Northern, and Thameslink.

Chiltern Railway lines between London Marylebone and South Ruislip have reopened following a fault with the signalling system at Wembley Stadium. Trains running between London Marylebone and South Ruislip may still be delayed by up to 15 minutes. The disruption is expected until 09:45.

Great Northern trains will not call at Highbury & Islington station until 9.00am. This is due to a failure of the electricity supply at Highbury & Islington.

Disruption to South Western Railway services at Wimbledon is also expected until 9.00am. You can plan ahead with the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.