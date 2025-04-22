Elizabeth Line service: Latest status as TfL reports severe delays on popular London Tube line causing travel misery

Isabella Boneham
Isabella Boneham

Reporter

2 minutes ago
Commuters in London may face travel misery this morning (Tuesday 22 April) as there are severe delays on a popular London Tube line.

Transport for London (TfL) has reported this morning that there are severe delays on the Elizabeth Line. It says: “Severe Delays between Paddington and Heathrow terminals / Reading due to a late finish of engineering work.

“GOOD SERVICE on the rest of the line. London Underground is accepting their tickets via any reasonable route.” Elsewhere there are also minor delays on the Jubilee and Metropolitan line.

Commuters in London may face travel misery this morning (Tuesday 22 April) as there are severe delays on a popular London Tube line. (Photo: Getty Images)Commuters in London may face travel misery this morning (Tuesday 22 April) as there are severe delays on a popular London Tube line. (Photo: Getty Images)
There are minor delays on the Jubilee line “due to an earlier trespasser on the track at Neasden”, and also minor delays on the Metropolitan line due to the same reason. Commuters have expressed their misery this morning on social media, on their first day back at work following the Easter bank holiday weekend.

One user wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “First day back to work after a bank holiday so naturally the Elizabeth line is up the spout“. Another said: “First day back to work after the bank holiday so obviously the Elizabeth line isn’t ‘working as intended’”. A third user added: “For info Elizabeth line knock on delays, likely to get worse as the morning goes on.”

