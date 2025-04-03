Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Commuters in London may face disruption this morning (Thursday 3 April) as there are severe delays on a major tube line.

Transport for London (TfL) posted the update this morning stating that there are severe delays on the District line. Currently there are severe delays between Tower Hill and Ealing Broadway and Richmond westbound only due to a late finish of engineering work.

TfL adds that there is a good service on the rest of the line and valid tickets are being accepted on London buses. There are minor delays on the Hammersmith and City Line due to a faulty train earlier at Upton Park.

According to TfL there is a good service on all of the other lines. Work is ensuing on the London Underground, Overground and Elizabeth Line this weekend so ensure you don't get caught out and plan ahead. To get the most up-to-date stats for the Underground, you can use the TfL app or website. Listed below are the affected services this weekend.

Friday, April 4:

Mildmay: Friday 4 April, the 2159 Stratford to Richmond train terminates at Camden Road, and the 2317 Richmond to Willesden Junction train will not operate.

Suffragette: Friday 4 April, the 2303 Barking Riverside to Gospel Oak train terminates at Upper Holloway.

Weaver: Sunday 30, Monday 31 March, Tuesday 1, Wednesday 2 and Thursday 3 April, after approximately 2245 each evening, no service between Hackney Downs and Chingford.

Saturday, April 5:

DLR: Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 April, no service between Bank / Tower Gateway / Stratford and Lewisham / Canning Town (via Poplar). Trains continue to operate between Stratford International, Canning Town and Beckton / King George V.

Mildmay: Saturday 5 April, trains at 2104 and 2234 from Clapham Junction to Stratford, and at 2319 from Clapham Junction to Willesden Junction will not run.

Tram: Saturday 5 until Friday 18 April, no service between Sandilands and New Addington. Replacement buses operate.

Waterloo and City: The service operates between 0600 and 0030, Monday to Friday only. There is no service on Saturdays, Sundays, or bank/public holidays.

Sunday, April 6:

District: Sunday 6 April, no service between Richmond and Turnham Green. There is also no MILDMAY LINE service between Richmond and Willesden Junction.

DLR: Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 April, no service between Bank / Tower Gateway / Stratford and Lewisham / Canning Town (via Poplar). Trains continue to operate between Stratford International, Canning Town and Beckton / King George V.

Mildmay: Sunday 6 April, no service between Richmond and Willesden Junction. Sunday 6 April, a reduced service operates between Willesden Junction and Camden Road. Trains operate every 15 minutes.

Tram: Saturday 5 until Friday 18 April, no service between Sandilands and New Addington. Replacement buses operate.

Waterloo & City: Service operates between 06:00 and 00:30, Monday to Friday only. There is no service on Saturdays, Sundays and on bank/public holidays.

Windrush: Sunday 6 April, from 2215, no service between Highbury & Islington and Dalston Junction.